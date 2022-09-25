DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that lobsters taste with their legs? This crustacean that we now consider a luxurious meal is an interesting creature with tons of fascinating features.
For example, did you know Sunday, Sept. 25, is National Lobster Day? We did and we think that is a good enough excuse for us to treat ourselves.
NationalToday says, “It might cost a pretty penny, but a lobster feast is a great way to spend a family dinner. It’s a fun, interactive eating process, and with all that shell-cracking, there’s plenty of time for banter in between bites.”
If you want to treat yourself too, here are some suggestions from Yelp!
- Yo! Lobster
- Dock Local
- Lefty’s Lobster & Chowder House
- Lovers Seafood and Market
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
- Cousins Maine Lobster Truck
- Seafood On The Run
- Rex’s Seafood and Market
- Yardbird Table & Bar
- Nelson’s
For more suggestions, visit Yelp.