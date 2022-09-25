DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that lobsters taste with their legs? This crustacean that we now consider a luxurious meal is an interesting creature with tons of fascinating features.

For example, did you know Sunday, Sept. 25, is National Lobster Day? We did and we think that is a good enough excuse for us to treat ourselves.

NationalToday says, “It might cost a pretty penny, but a lobster feast is a great way to spend a family dinner. It’s a fun, interactive eating process, and with all that shell-cracking, there’s plenty of time for banter in between bites.”

If you want to treat yourself too, here are some suggestions from Yelp!

  • Yo! Lobster
  • Dock Local
  • Lefty’s Lobster & Chowder House
  • Lovers Seafood and Market
  • Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
  • Cousins Maine Lobster Truck
  • Seafood On The Run
  • Rex’s Seafood and Market
  • Yardbird Table & Bar
  • Nelson’s

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.