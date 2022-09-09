DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves sugar and has an occasional or very frequent sweet tooth. Honey is something that can go with absolutely anything and make it better. It’s just how it is.

There’s no better time to discuss the versatility of honey than September which is National Honey Month!

So, why do you need to go out to get some honey? Well, NationalToday says these are some of the best honey-themed desserts you can go out to get or whip up at home, “Baklava, flan, cupcakes, and ice cream. All of these sweet treats spectacularly lend themselves to becoming delicious honey-flavored desserts. There are a ton of excellent recipes out there for honey desserts, so the possibilities here are endless.”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in and around Dallas to get local and raw honey!

Texas Honeybee Guild – Lakewood

Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown

Lavon Farms

Lucky Layla Farms

Sprouts Farmers Market – Lower Greenville

Stocks & Bondy – Lower Greenville

Georgia’s Farmers’ Market

Nottingham Bees – Grand Prarie

Ruibal’s Rosemeade Market

The Market at Bonton Farms – South Dallas

White Rock Local Market – Lakewood

Diwa Kitchen Co – South Dallas

Farmers Market of Grapevine

Whole Foods Market

World Food Warehouse