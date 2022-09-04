DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the saying, ‘you can’t have your cake and eat it too’? Well, today, we say ‘yes you can’, because it is Eat An Extra Dessert Day.

We know this seems weirdly specific, but hey, who are we to turn down extra dessert? According to NationalToday.com, the origins of this holiday have been lost in time, but we will gladly celebrate this day anyways.

So, if you have been convinced to eat an extra dessert today, here are some of the best places to get dessert in Dallas, according to Yelp.

rise n°1

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant

The Churro Factory

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Emporium Pies

Cauldron Ice Cream

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Sugar Factory

Sablon Chocolate Lounge