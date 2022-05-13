DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of desserts, what comes to mind? Cake, ice cream… pie perhaps? So, what pie is best?

Selfishly we’re going to answer for you, it’s apple pie. To be fair, Friday, May 13 is National Apple Die Day so, forgive us for the forwardness. Regardless the delectableness that is the apple pie is undeniable.

Maybe you want to take your shot and bake up your own at home, but maybe you don’t. So, in that case, we looked at Yelp’s list of the best places for apple pie around Dallas.

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Gourmet Apples & More

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Village Baking

Pie Flutin’ Pastries

Society Bakery, located in Lower Greenville

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, located in Plano