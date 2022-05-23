DALLAS (KDAF) — Channel the 80s within you and sing this tune, “I want candy, I want candy…”

Monday, May 23 is National Taffy Day! Get those teeth ready to chew your heart out for this longstanding favorite sweet treat. If you have never seen a taffy-making demonstration there are shops all over the U.S. and around Texas where you can witness firsthand candy makers make taffy. It’s quite the sight.

State Fair of Texas says, “It’s no stretch of the truth when we say we have the sweetest fairgoers! Thanks for always sticking with us!”

If you’re looking to snag some topnotch taffy around Dallas, we checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots for salt water taffy:

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Nikki’s Popcorn Company

Sprouts Farmers Market, located in Lower Greenville

Rocket Fizz Arlington

Hypnotic Emporium, located in Lakewood

Creamistry

Sugarless deLite, located in Richardson

Popcorn Papa

AndiMac Candy Shack