FORT WORTH (KDAF) — There’s a staple among southern cooks and restaurants to have a killer fried chicken dish in their back pocket or even on their regular menu.

Fried chicken is being brought to the forefront on Wednesday, July 6 as it is National Fried Chicken Day! NationalToday says, “Fried chicken was an expensive delicacy up until World War II, but thanks to mass production techniques, we’re now able to indulge ourselves on the cheap in almost any city in the world. So on July 6, we get out our buckets ‘o’ chicken and napkins, because it’s National Fried Chicken Day.”

Fried chicken can be found among the tastiest fast food, sit-down restaurants and food trucks around North Texas but the focus shall be on Cow Town or better-known as Fort Worth. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best fried chicken restaurants around Fort Worth:

The Cookshack – Arlington Heights

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Southside

Drew’s Place – Arlington Heights

OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish – Wedgwood

Madea’s Down Home Cooking – Far South

Mash’D – Arlington Heights

Lisa’s Chicken

Old Neighborhood Grill – TCU/West Cliff

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House – North Richland Hills

Young M’s Eatery – Arlington Heights