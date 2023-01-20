DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there’s something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.

While macaroni is awesome by itself adding cheese brings it to legendary status and it’s time to get you some to celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day on Friday, January 20! “It’s not just hard, melty cheeses that do all the work. A fluffy ricotta can make broccoli brilliant and a crumbly-fresh feta can make almost any salad sing. There is a huge variety to cheese, across cultures—making it a perfect accompaniment to any dish,” National Today said.

So, where can you find the best mac & cheese across the US? We checked out a report from Tasting Table on the best M&C in every state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Texas’ top pick, Parkside in Austin has one of the best bowls of mac & cheese in the country, “Its famous side dish is made with oodles of silky Gruyere and cheddar cheese piled over macaroni noodles.

“Baked and broiled to perfection, Parkside’s macaroni is topped with finely shredded Parmesan and fresh herbs, giving it that upscale ascetic and flavor. Be sure to order at least one side of macaroni with your entrée, and don’t plan on sharing unless you’re ready to put up a fight,” the report said.