DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie.

So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”

We wanted to make sure you have the cream of the crop when it comes to getting a killer hoagie in Dallas. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies in town:

New York Sub

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks – North Dallas

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Hoagie Bear – Downtown

The Meat Shop

Quoc Bao Bakery

Texadelphia – Upper Greenville

TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson

Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum

Jersey Joe’s Deli