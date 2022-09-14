DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie.

So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”

We wanted to make sure you have the cream of the crop when it comes to getting a killer hoagie in Dallas. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies in town:

  • New York Sub
  • Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks – North Dallas
  • Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas
  • Hoagie Bear – Downtown
  • The Meat Shop
  • Quoc Bao Bakery
  • Texadelphia – Upper Greenville
  • TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson
  • Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum
  • Jersey Joe’s Deli