DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie.
So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”
We wanted to make sure you have the cream of the crop when it comes to getting a killer hoagie in Dallas. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies in town:
- New York Sub
- Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks – North Dallas
- Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas
- Hoagie Bear – Downtown
- The Meat Shop
- Quoc Bao Bakery
- Texadelphia – Upper Greenville
- TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson
- Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum
- Jersey Joe’s Deli