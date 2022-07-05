DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever needed a new way of living, pick up the way of Hawaiian time, “We’ll get there when we get there.” That’s one of the bits comedian Gabriel Iglesias used in his special after spending time in Hawaii.

Well, there’s not a better time than now to do just that, as Tuesday, July 5 is National Hawaii Day! NationalToday says, “National Hawaii Day is observed annually every July 5 to celebrate becoming the 50th state of the U.S. However, statehood was officially granted on August 21, 1959. It’s not known why the holiday is held on July 5th. It holds the distinction of being one of the four states that were once independent nations along with California, Texas, and Vermont.”

What better way to celebrate Hawaii’s culture than get in on some cuisine deep in the heart of Texas? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Hawaiian Restaurants in Dallas:

Mo’ Bettahs – Lake Highlands

Aloha Hawaiian Barbecue

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue – Plano

Maui Fresh Grill

Shaka

Ana’s Island Grill

Halo Hawaiian BBQ & Poke Bar