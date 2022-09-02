DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style.
So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while some questionable folks decide to boil and microwave it and all power to them; but frying chicken is an art form and we’re here to celebrate it.
There are spots for fried chicken all over America and the Lone Star State, we think that North Texas really has something special to offer when it comes to fried chicken. So, we checked out Yelp’s lists of the best fried chicken spots in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington!
Let’s get into it:
Dallas
- Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn
- Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn
- Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- Darkoo’s Chicken Shack – East Dallas
- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Deep Ellum
- Mike’s Chicken – North Dallas
- No. 1 Plus Chicken
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum
- Ricky’s Hot Chicken
Fort Worth
- The Cookshack – Arlington Heights
- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Southside
- Drew’s Place – Arlington Heights
- Madea’s Down Home Cooking Far South
- Babe’s Chicken Dinner House – North Richland Hills
- Rule the Roost – Far West
- Lisa’s Chicken
- Old Neighborhood Grill – TCU/West Cliff
- OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish – Wedgwood
- Mash’D – Arlington Heights
Arlington
- Ricky’s Hot Chicken
- Babe’s Chicken Dinner House
- Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe
- The Chicken hut
- Lisa’s Chicken
- bb.q Chicken
- Ella B’s
- Frieddaze
- Luci’s Chicken-N-Rice