DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style.

So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while some questionable folks decide to boil and microwave it and all power to them; but frying chicken is an art form and we’re here to celebrate it.

There are spots for fried chicken all over America and the Lone Star State, we think that North Texas really has something special to offer when it comes to fried chicken. So, we checked out Yelp’s lists of the best fried chicken spots in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington!

Let’s get into it:

Dallas

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Darkoo’s Chicken Shack – East Dallas

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Deep Ellum

Mike’s Chicken – North Dallas

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Fort Worth

The Cookshack – Arlington Heights

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Southside

Drew’s Place – Arlington Heights

Madea’s Down Home Cooking Far South

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House – North Richland Hills

Rule the Roost – Far West

Lisa’s Chicken

Old Neighborhood Grill – TCU/West Cliff

OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish – Wedgwood

Mash’D – Arlington Heights

Arlington

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe

The Chicken hut

Lisa’s Chicken

bb.q Chicken

Ella B’s

Frieddaze

Luci’s Chicken-N-Rice