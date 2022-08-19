DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you.

However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is the hash brown. Why all the potato talk? Well, Friday, August 19 is National Potato Day! NationalToday’s survey of Americans’ favorite fast food french fry shows that the king remains on top, not Burger King, but McDonald’s. But of course, we Texans know that Whataburger has a really good fry game.

But today, we aren’t talking french fries, we’re talking the brother of the breakfast club, the hash brown. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get your taste buds some of the best hash browns:

Ellen’s – West End

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Angela’s Cafe

The Biscuit Bar

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Yolk – One Arts Plaza

John’s Cafe – Lower Greenville

Toasty Breakfast & Lunch – North Dallas

Yolk Preston Center

Norma’s Cafe – Lake Highlands