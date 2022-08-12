DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not waste time, what exactly is gooey butter cake? NationalToday explains, “Gooey butter cake is a dessert or pastry delicacy. It has a yeast cake foundation with a ‘goo’ mixture on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.”

Friday, August 12 just so happens to be National Gooey Butter Cake Day and we wanted to make sure you knew where exactly you could find the very best of it around Dallas. Before that though, you need to know when is the best time to dine on it, as NationalToday explains, it’s usually served as a coffee cake.

So, make sure to grab a cup of joe and dine on this dessert delicacy! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best restaurants that serve gooey butter cake in Dallas:

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Da Bomb Brownies

Village Baking

Sugar and Spice Bakery

JD’s Chippery

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant – Uptown

Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas

Haute Sweets Patisserie