DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not waste time, what exactly is gooey butter cake? NationalToday explains, “Gooey butter cake is a dessert or pastry delicacy. It has a yeast cake foundation with a ‘goo’ mixture on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.”
Friday, August 12 just so happens to be National Gooey Butter Cake Day and we wanted to make sure you knew where exactly you could find the very best of it around Dallas. Before that though, you need to know when is the best time to dine on it, as NationalToday explains, it’s usually served as a coffee cake.
So, make sure to grab a cup of joe and dine on this dessert delicacy! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best restaurants that serve gooey butter cake in Dallas:
- The Porch – Lower Greenville
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown
- Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District
- Da Bomb Brownies
- Village Baking
- Sugar and Spice Bakery
- JD’s Chippery
- San Martin Bakery & Restaurant – Uptown
- Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas
- Haute Sweets Patisserie