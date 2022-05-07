DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve told you that May is National Barbecue Month, but did you know that sharing is caring and the month of May is also National Hamburger Month?
The meat gods are just shining down on May. Anyways, let’s get down to business. If you’re not up for cooking or grilling up some burgers at the house you’re in good hands.
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best burgers around Dallas for you to go out and enjoy:
- Dugg Burger – Preston Hollow Village, located in North Dallas
- Pinpoint Burger Bar
- Son of a Butcher, located in Lower Greenville
- Rodeo Goat
- Invasion, located in East Dallas
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar, located in Uptown
- Maple and Motor, located in Oak Lawn
- Wulf Burger, located in Upper Greenville
- Grub Burger Bar, located in Upper Greenville
- Twisted Root Burger, located in Deep Ellum