DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve told you that May is National Barbecue Month, but did you know that sharing is caring and the month of May is also National Hamburger Month?

The meat gods are just shining down on May. Anyways, let’s get down to business. If you’re not up for cooking or grilling up some burgers at the house you’re in good hands.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best burgers around Dallas for you to go out and enjoy:

Dugg Burger – Preston Hollow Village, located in North Dallas

Pinpoint Burger Bar

Son of a Butcher, located in Lower Greenville

Rodeo Goat

Invasion, located in East Dallas

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, located in Uptown

Maple and Motor, located in Oak Lawn

Wulf Burger, located in Upper Greenville

Grub Burger Bar, located in Upper Greenville

Twisted Root Burger, located in Deep Ellum