DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the little jingle, “Avocados From Mexico!”

Avocados From Mexico is bringing a new flair to its concession stands with a rebrand to AvoEats that will aim to help consumers find fresh and delicious food at sports venues. According to a press release, “Because 77 percent of consumers prefer fresh avocados1, the #AlwaysGood brand is stepping up its fresh guac game with deliciously innovative, avocado-focused twists on concession classics, expanding current franchises and activations in 2022 to score big with avo-lovers.”

New menu items from AvoEats at the popular location at Fenway Park in Boston include walking tacos with guacamole and avocado dipping sauce for pretzels for the avocado in your life (yes, that includes you too).

“AvoEats by AFM has been so successful at Fenway that we opened a second location at the ballpark in 2022,” said Amanda Heglin, Director, Partnership Activations at the Boston Red Sox. “Red Sox fans can’t get enough of the Souvenir Nachos with fresh guacamole. It’s the best way to enjoy a baseball game.”