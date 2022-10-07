DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is getting in on the fall pumpkin flavor craze, this time it’s ice cream.

Austin-based ice cream brand NadaMoo! has announced that they will be selling a limited-time pumpkin pie-flavored dairy-free ice cream.

“When we introduced Pumpkin Pie last year, our customers went crazy for it,” NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson, said in a news release. “Once we realized how popular it was, we knew it deserved a spot in our seasonal rotation. And we just couldn’t disappoint those who have been eagerly anticipating its return.”

Officials say this ice cream is made with pumpkin purée, pie crust crumbles, and, of course, NadaMoo!’s signature creamy coconut milk base.

