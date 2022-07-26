DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you didn’t know, now you know. Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Auntie Day by dishing out some free pretzels and a casual $30,000 alongside Cash App on Tuesday, July 26.

According to a press release, “The pretzel powerhouse is channeling that generous auntie energy and partnering with Cash App® to dish out dough all day long for a total of $30,000*. Let’s face it, we can all use a little extra cash these days and fans who shoot their shot on social media have the chance to win prizes from $5 to the grand prize of $10,000. But cash isn’t the only dough you can snag on National Auntie Day – everyone can score a FREE Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of any drink on the big day via the Pretzels Perk app**.”

In order to try your hand at scoring some cash, just tag Auntie Anne’s on social media (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter) and add on their personal $cashtag and use the hashtag #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #Entry.

The pretzel giant will randomly select 135 entries to receive prize money from Cash App any amount from $5, $100 or $500. The press release adds, “Auntie Anne’s most ambitious “nieces and nephews” who hope to score the top $10,000 prize will need to add a video to their submission post showing their Auntie Anne’s love and why they’d like some extra cash. One grand prize winner will take home $10,000 and ten runner ups will win $1,000.”

Lastly, the press release explains, “The cash giveaways will be live on Tuesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. – 4:59 p.m. ET and prizes will be distributed via Cash App’s mobile platform. Pretzel Perks members will be able to redeem their free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of a beverage offer at participating locations on July 26, 2022, terms and conditions apply.”