DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month.

August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat, cheese, veggie, condiment and whatever you may choose to add to your sandwich, may it be celebrated. NationalToday says, “National Sandwich Month is celebrated each year in August. It is a perfect month to monetize our unconditional love for sandwiches. From grilled cheese to croque-monsieur, there is a never-ending list of sandwiches to try. A perfect dish for all meals, sandwiches can be quick, nutritious, and tasty.”

Now, we are under the impression you more than likely already have your go-to spot for sandwiches around North Texas, but why not entertain a new shop, a new sandwich? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots and shops for sandwiches around Dallas and Fort Worth:

Dallas:

New York Sub

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Jersey Joe’s Deli

Great American Hero – Oak Lawn

East Hampton Sandwich

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

Latin Deli – Lakewood

Mendocino Farms – Uptown

Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum

The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Lake Highlands

Fort Worth:

Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs – Southside

The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Arlington Heights

The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Arlington Heights

Wild Bunch Sub Shop – Southside

Great Harvest Bread – Southside

The Meat Board – Western Hills/Ridglea

Cuco’s Sandwich Shop

The Cookshack – Arlington Heights

Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Downtown