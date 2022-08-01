DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is moving along swimmingly and it is now August, lunchtime is more popular than ever and the greatest lunch food item of all time is being celebrated this month.
August just so happens to be National Sandwich Month and no matter what bread, meat, cheese, veggie, condiment and whatever you may choose to add to your sandwich, may it be celebrated. NationalToday says, “National Sandwich Month is celebrated each year in August. It is a perfect month to monetize our unconditional love for sandwiches. From grilled cheese to croque-monsieur, there is a never-ending list of sandwiches to try. A perfect dish for all meals, sandwiches can be quick, nutritious, and tasty.”
Now, we are under the impression you more than likely already have your go-to spot for sandwiches around North Texas, but why not entertain a new shop, a new sandwich? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots and shops for sandwiches around Dallas and Fort Worth:
Dallas:
- New York Sub
- Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas
- Jersey Joe’s Deli
- Great American Hero – Oak Lawn
- East Hampton Sandwich
- Village Baking – Lower Greenville
- Latin Deli – Lakewood
- Mendocino Farms – Uptown
- Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum
- The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Lake Highlands
Fort Worth:
- Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs – Southside
- The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Arlington Heights
- The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Arlington Heights
- Wild Bunch Sub Shop – Southside
- Great Harvest Bread – Southside
- The Meat Board – Western Hills/Ridglea
- Cuco’s Sandwich Shop
- The Cookshack – Arlington Heights
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Downtown