DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Asian Grub in DFDUB is throwing a block party on Saturday, May 14 from noon-6 p.m.

The block party will be held in the Bishop Arts District at KRIO, an Asian-inspired Cajun restaurant. Attendees can expect food vendors, face painting, ballon artist, music, crafts, lion dance and a satellite bar.

Here’s what you can expect at the block party:

Food & Drinks

7 Leaves Cafe

An Choi

Beard Papa’s

Crack Brisket

Fat Ni BBQ

Fat Rice

Fat Straws

Hot Honey!

iGrill Lechon

Mamang Lumpia

Okaeri Cafe

Sandoitchi

Scoop ‘N Buns

Sharetea

Sushi Dojo

What to Fry!

Market & Artists

The Good Toaster Creative

TinyTasteMaker

Nekosiee

Cuyco Dogs

ItsyBitty

Sounds & Entertainment

DJ Sunshine

Rising Phoenix

Jonavi

DJ Jejune

For more information, click here.