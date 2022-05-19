DALLAS (KDAF) — It was announced back in the winter that Texas would be getting a new eatery and self-pour spot and now the launch of Tapville Social is getting closer and closer.

According to a release, Army veteran Rob Kliner will be opening up a Grapevine location for the innovative food and beverage franchise.

“I am very excited to join Tapville as a franchisee partner. Grapevine and the surrounding Dallas/Ft Worth Metropolitan market makes this the ideal location for Tapville’s fun and innovative restaurant concept,” said Rob Kliner, Franchisee, Tapville.

The location will have an indoor dining room, patio with a full-service restaurant, bar and self-pour beer and wine wall. There’s also some Tapville kiosks opening up around North Texas like, Dallas, Fort Worth and others across the Lone Star State.

There’s already a kiosk open at Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre.