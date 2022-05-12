DALLAS (KDAF) — Another Arlington eatery is getting its time to shine during a Texas Rangers weekend series at Globe Life Field.

This time it’s Hurtado Barbecue setting up shop near Section 101 during the Rangers’ series against the Boston Red Sox from May 13-15.

The home of the Rangers said, “Hurtado Barbecue Co. is back at the Arlington Eats pop-up booth tomorrow through Sunday!” Did you know that Hurtado Barbecue is the first independently-owned craft BBQ restaurant in Arlington? Now you do.

According to Hurtado’s website, they claim to serve, “…slow-smoked central Texas-style barbecue with a Tex-Mex twist. Now open for dine-in or curbside pickup 7 days a week.”