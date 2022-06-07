DALLAS (KDAF) — An Arlington barbecue restaurant is tugging at the heartstrings of its social media followers on Tuesday, June 7. Hurtado Barbecue shared a picture of “how it started,” and “how it’s going,” in honor of its opening its second location in two years.

They said, “How it started (cooking under a tent) vs how it’s going (opening our second location in 2 years) God is good! Come see us in Little Elm!”

Hurtado BBQ

According to their website, Hurtado started back in 2018 at a pop-up barbecue event in Arlington. Fast forward to 2020, they opened their first brick and mortar location in Arlington and fast forward to 2022, their second location is now up and active in Little Elm.

“Barbecue means so much more to us than simply serving someone a meal. Every tray that leaves our line is the result of countless hours of work – from grinding and stuffing our own sausages to making our sides from scratch every day – we take what we do seriously.”

Hurtado touts themselves as a Tex-Mex style craft barbecue in Arlington and Little Elm; they’re open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to whenever they sell out in Arlington. At the Little Elm location, they’re open Tuesday-Sunday from 11-8 p.m.

The restaurant said on Facebook Tuesday, “Little Elm soft opening is underway! Check out this tray from today”

Hurtado BBQ

And if we may say, my oh my what a tray of Texas BBQ that is…