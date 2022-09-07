DALLAS (KDAF) — The crossover you never knew you needed or even wanted but will probably be trying this fall, Dunkin’ meets beer.

The coffee giant is partnering up with Harpoon Brewery to release not only some new beer but a bakery treat, the Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA donut. Dunkin’ does a good job of selling some decent coffee to get people’s day started all around the country and now they’re trying to help you end it with some beer.

Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ will be dropping its Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale along with new brews like Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Hazelnut Blonde Stout and Coffee Roll Cream Ale.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale : Out with the old, in with the new – this year’s ‘spiced latte ale’ has an updated recipe. It’s brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin’ cold brew, and now includes oat milk, which helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte. Get your favorite flannel ready, because this coffee beer has those perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor. ABV: 5.2%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale : Sugar, spice and everything nice – everything you could want with this classic Dunkin' bakery-inspired beer. Brewed with actual Dunkin' Coffee Rolls and Dunkin' coffee, this beer balances notes of cinnamon goodness and coffee roast in an easy-drinking Cream Ale. ABV: 4.6%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter : New Englanders know that ordering a Dunkin' 'Regular' means coffee with cream and sugar. In honor of a regional classic, this porter takes Dunkin' Cold Brew and adds some dairy to capture a little of the creamy sweetness you would find in your standard Dunkin' order. ABV: 6.0%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout: Just because it's a coffee beer doesn't mean it has to be dark! Pale, wheat, and oat malts are used to create a golden appearance with a slight haze, while still delivering the full mouthfeel you expect from a stout. Giving that classic flavor boost, this beer delivers the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin' hazelnut coffee. ABV: 6.2%.

“This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin’, and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin’ products we’ll be introducing in our beers next,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. “We can’t wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin’ beers.”

A press release says these limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold starting in September, “To find the new Harpoon x Dunkin’ beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.”