DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone can say they make the best guac, all you need is avocados, and a couple of other fixings, mix it all up and enjoy, right? Well, there might be some guac you can get at the store that can do the trick.

“You don’t need a tortilla chip to enjoy spicy guacamole. Grab some carrots, cucumber, or even a whole crudité platter to dip in the stuff, or, better yet, throw it on a burger for a zesty, south-of-the-border spin,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from the highly-touted Eat This, Not That! on the best store-bought guacamole you can buy. “If you’re a guac lover, those tubs of various shades of green found in the deli section near the hummus could be daunting. Worry not, I set out to taste nine different store-bought guacamole brands to discover the best one, and the ones you should definitely skip,” the report said.

Here are the report’s rankings of the best store-bought guac from best to worst:

Herdez Traditional Guacamole Sabra Classic with Lime Guacamole Unbranded Homestyle Guacamole (Kroger) Yucatan Authentic Guacamole Good Foods Chunky Traditional Guacamole Simple Truth Traditional Guacamole Cabo Fresh Authentic Guacamole Yo Quiero Original Guacamole Wholly Guacamole