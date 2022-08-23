DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwiches of all shapes and sizes can be dined on for any meal time.

For example, for breakfast have a bacon, egg & cheese sandwich, for lunch have a turkey club, for dinner get you a juicy Philly cheesesteak and of course, for dessert have a decadent ice cream sandwich.

But today we’re talking about a very specific and ever-so delicious sandwich, the Cuban sandwich. Why? It’s National Cuban Sandwich Day on Tuesday, August 23! NationalToday explains the birthplace of this legendary sandwich, “It’s no secret that the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich — as the name suggests — is from the largest island nation of the Caribbean. The sandwich is mostly characterized by its delectable blend of ham, cheese, pork, and mustard. Moreover, cubanos represent the melting pot of culture in the country!”

We want to make sure you have no shortage of options to get your hands and tastebuds on a delicious Cuban sandwich; so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best places for this sandwich around Dallas:

Latin Deli – Lakewood

International Bakery Cuban Dulceria

Havana Cafe

Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery – Oak Lawn

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Cuba Bella Cafe

The Latin Pig

Havana Bar & Grill Cuban Cuisine

E B Latin Bistro

The Bodega at Hi Line – Design District