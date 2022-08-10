DALLAS (KDAF) — Having an alcoholic beverage in hand when enjoying a tailgate or sinking deep into your favorite chair in the living room while football is blasting loud on the TV screen is a right every American (at the age of 21 or older) deserves.

These days beer is good for many but variations of beer or even better, IPAs, seltzers and even hard ciders are the prime choice of many. Angry Orchard knows this and wanted to make sure something new was ready for the 2022 fall and football season.

“Upping the ABV and flavor, Angry Orchard’s latest innovation will hit stores nationwide this month.” The leading cider maker is launching its Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Cider in August.

“Through the years, Angry Orchard has been synonymous with offering deliciously bold ciders that feature real fruit,” said Kelli McCusker, Head of Marketing for Angry Orchard. “As drinkers shop the increasingly crowded alcohol space, they’re looking for offerings that deliver on flavor, ingredients and ABV to provide more value. Combining Angry Orchard’s equity in real fruit with a higher ABV in our new Hardcore wins that shopper equation – while giving drinkers a new way to transport them to their ‘happy place’ that much faster.”

That’s not all…

A press release states, “And to celebrate Angry Orchard’s leap into Hardcore, the brand is putting the call out for drinkers to show off how “hardcore” they are. Beginning today, Angry Orchard is hosting a “Hard to the Core” contest where drinkers are encouraged to live out their hardcore dreams and the brand will foot the bill ($500 worth!).

“Whether it’s bungee jumping, skydiving, rock climbing or hardcore chilling in the backyard, the first 40 drinkers (aged 21+) to submit a photo completing their hardcore activity via Twitter with #AOHardCore and tag @AngryOrchard will receive a $500 cash prize. The contest will be open from August 8 to September 8 and winners will be notified via direct message from the official @AngryOrchard Twitter account. Click here for the complete rules and regulations.”