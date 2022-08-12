DALLAS (KDAF) — “We better start seeing some hotdogs with Doritos on them now that these are out on Snacks.com,” the ever-so-popular chip brand wrote in an Instagram post.

Summer may be winding down, but surely that won’t stop the great state of Texas from continuing to let the barbecue coals roll and get those meats passed out onto plates for family and friends to enjoy. So, why not toss some excellent-tasting chips to go along with those delicious hot dogs you’re serving up?

Doritos tweeted, “hey @picklesbaseball, do you wanna stock your food stands with these bad boys for the playoff game?? (good luck btw)”

The ketchup and mustard chips join a tasty line of chips on snacks.com like Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch, Flamin’ Hot Limon, Tangy Tamarind and more popular flavors.

Although this announcement comes with great excitement, some fans were left disappointed, wanting more or different flavors like barbecue or guacamole. Who knows, maybe sometime soon that’ll be a reality.