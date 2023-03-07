DALLAS (KDAF) — Au Jus your Wagyu!

A new American Wagyu French dip will be available for the first time ever at Capriotti’s Sandwich shop starting March 7. For a limited time, you can order a french dip that has hand-sliced American Wagyu from Snake River Farms.

The new dip will not only have wagyu but swiss cheese, mayo, and black pepper served with a cup of Au Jus.

Captiottis Sandwich Shop has only five locations in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. If you can make it to the locations, you can try the American Wagyu French Dip online, or through delivery apps.

For more information about Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, visit www.capriottis.com