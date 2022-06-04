DALLAS (KDAF) — There are not many things in the world better to accompany almost any dish imaginable than the humble and ever-so delicious cheese.

Here’s a fun cheesy joke for you (get it?): What do you call a dinosaur made of cheese? Gorgonzilla. We know, we know, you’re probably rolling on the floor laughing right now.

Back to business, all this cheese talk isn’t just for swiss and giggles, Saturday, June 4 is National Cheese Day!

We went to the trouble of finding some of the best cheese shops around Dallas for you to try, according to Yelp!

Scardello Amor y Queso, located in Deep Ellum The Mozzarella Company, located in Deep Ellum Lucky Layla Farms Latte Da Dairy YaYaYum Boards Scardello Cheese, located in Downtown Cheese Peddlers, located in Downtown Charcuterie Dallas Cheeza Pleeza