For those who are indeSLICEsive, 7-Eleven has all the options.

DALLAS (KDAF) — 7-Eleven is one of those legendary go-to spots for early morning coffee, late night snacks, Slurpees, and much, much more.

The world’s largest convenience retailer and a staple of Texas is adding some flare to its pizza menu offerings.

Introducing 7-Eleven’s veggie and breakfast pizza! “For those who are indeSLICEsive, 7-Eleven has all the options. The Breakfast pizza features 7-Eleven’s signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and savory breakfast sausage. And for those into the classics, the Veggie pizza is loaded with all the good stuff: fire-roasted and diced red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onions, and sliced mushrooms,” a press release says.

The new pizza flavors will be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. If that’s not titillating enough for you, members of 7Rewards loyalty program will find exclusive deals and discounts like buying a fountain drink or hot beverage and getting a breakfast pizza for just $1.

“Whatever the occasion, pizza brings people together, and it’s always been an obvious choice to our customers,” said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. “We’re constantly innovating to offer our customers new, exciting ways to enjoy their favorite things. This time, we’re tapping into the trends of more creative and non-traditional pizzas, including savory sauces and plant-based offerings. No matter how you slice it, you can’t go wrong with either of these new craveable pizzas.”