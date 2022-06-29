DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re living in Texas you, like most people, love a good burger and a frozen custard to enjoy. Well, Texans, you’re about to have more opportunities to enjoy these treats as Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding in the Lone Star State with 57 new locations.

According to a press release, the stores will be built in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as several counties around East and West Texas.

“Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy’s resonates with the local communities across the state. This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy’s. “These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy’s craveable menu to the people of Texas.”