DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got plans from June 10-12 that don’t involve the Taste of Dallas there might need to be some cancellations or workarounds to ensure you can enjoy the 36th annual celebration.

Taste of Dallas will be celebrating its 36th year alongside the ever-so vibrant and delicious DFW food scene with tens of thousand expected attendees and dozens of things to do.

“This year, we’re debuting a host of new food attractions including Smoke & Sauce, Veggie Paradise, Global Flavors, It’s So Fair, Baconland and more! A Texas tradition since 1986, this is one of the largest and most anticipated events of the year, showcasing the best of what this larger than life city has to offer!”

When? Friday, June 10, noon-9 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where? Dallas Market Hall on North Stemmons Freeway.

Tickets? Click here for full ticket information.