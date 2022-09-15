DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations.

Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.

No, although slightly confusing, Texas Roadhouse isn’t a Texas-founded chain, it was founded in Clarksville, Indiana in the early 90s. So, what are the best chain restaurants in America?

Love Food has put together a ranking of America’s Top 50 Restaurant Chains, “The USA is home to swathes of chain restaurants, cafés and fast food joints but there are some which people return to time and again for comforting favourites, from burgers and fried chicken to steaks and pizza.”

These Texas-founded chains cracked the list, one of them even cracking the top 25:

Wingstop (44)

Whataburger (30)

Chili’s Grill & Bar (23)

Be sure to click here to find out the full top 50 and see why a couple of arches are in the top spot.