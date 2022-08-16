DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?

Well, you’d probably need to read this story to find out where in each state you can find the top sandwich spots (at least for the year of 2022). In early August and in honor of National Sandwich Month Yelp has put together a list of the top sandwich spots in every state.

To keep it local first, we of course wanted to share what Yelp claims is the best Texas sandwich shop: Montgomery’s very own Tony’s Italian Delicatessen. The deli also has locations in Katy and Spring, Texas!

Here’s what Tony’s is all about, according to the deli’s site, “Tony’s Italian Delicatessen is a little deli with big flavor and the best-kept secret in Texas! We have a large selection of hand-crafted sandwiches, premium deli meats, and cheeses to satisfy any craving. At Tony’s, we treat our customers like family, providing each and every customer with great food and great service.”

The deli says you can take one bit and simply (insert northeastern American accent) forget about it! They’ve got cold and baked carnegies, salads, sides, and even some ridiculously delicious-looking sweets like cannolis and eclairs.

Without further ado, here’s Yelp’s list of nearby states’ top sandwich shops:

Arkansas: MELD Kitchen + Sandwich Bar (Bentonville)

Colorado: Sweet Coloradough (Glenwood Springs)

Kansas: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Kansas City)

Louisiana: Milk Bar (New Orleans)

New Mexico: Coda Bakery (Albuquerque)

Oklahoma: Trenchers Delicatessen (Tulsa)

For Yelp’s full list of the top sandwich shops around the US, click here!