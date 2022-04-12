RICHARDSON, Texas (KDAF) — Festival organizers call it ‘one of the most prestigious fine arts festivals in the United States.’

The Richardson Cottonwood Art Festival is coming back from May 7 to May 8. Visit the more than 200 artist exhibits chosen from about 1,400 submissions. For a full list of artists set to be featured at the festival click here.

It’s not just art that is drawing people to this festival of fun. This is Texas, so of course, there will be food. Officials say there will be everything from barbeque to southern cooking to espresso.

And if you got kiddos at home, bring them along. This event is family-friendly and has plenty of child-friendly events so everyone gets something out of this festival.

For more information on the event, click here.