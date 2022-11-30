Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
74°
Dallas / Ft. Worth
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo
Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams
Remarkable Women 2022
Lifestyle
📺 Watch Live
Newsletters
Food and Drink
Events
Toy Drive 2022
Best of Dallas
📺 Video
CW33 News Download
Community Calendar
Second Shot
Sports
High School Football Showdown 2022
How to watch high school football games broadcasted on CW33 online
CW33 High School Sports
Texas High School Football: Papa Murphy’s School Spirit Challenge
High School Football
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
The Big Game
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
Video
Top Stories
Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company mulling affordable …
Video
This is the most popular Christmas song in Texas: …
Video
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas …
This is where you can find the best candy store in …
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Events
Temple Hosts 76th Annual Christmas Parade
Top Events Headlines
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
WATCH: Dallas Pride Parade 2022
WATCH: Mavericks legend Dirk and Dallas Mayor talk St. …
41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade set for March 12
Events at 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival
Local
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company mulling affordable …
This is the most popular Christmas song in Texas: …
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas …
This is where you can find the best candy store in …
Study: Texas cities ranked among the most fun in …
Where to eat the best cotton candy around Dallas: …
What to expect from somewhat rainy weekend in North …
View All Local
Food and Drink
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
This is where you can find the best candy store in …
Where to eat the best cotton candy around Dallas: …
Don’t miss the most popular pie recipe in Texas: …
Where to find the best gazpacho around Dallas
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas
View All Food and Drink
Lifestyle
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
This is the most popular Christmas song in Texas: …
This is where you can find the best candy store in …
Study: Texas cities ranked among the most fun in …
New Shake Shack location is opening its doors in …
Second Shot Sitdown – Ty Herndon discusses his new …
View All Lifestyle
Don't Miss
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company mulling affordable …
This is the most popular Christmas song in Texas: …
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas …
This is where you can find the best candy store in …
Local Events