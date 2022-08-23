DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s get one thing correct, it is in fact cool to a nerd these days and for all days. That’s why on Tuesday, August 23, and all days, you need to not only find your inner nerd on Find Your Inner Nerd Day but also embrace it with the passion of a thousand suns.

If you got that reference bravo, if not that’s okay we continue on. NationalToday says, “Today is all about staying true to yourself and taking joy in whatever makes you happiest. And when you’re doing the things you love, like, actually LOVE, that’s when your inner nerd is happy.”

So we want to make sure once you’ve found the nerd within you that you can go out and about and embrace it with others that do the same thing. So, we found Yelp’s list of not only the best spots for geek stuff around Dallas:

Geek stuff

Anime Pop

Kinokuniya Bookstore – Carrollton

Red Pegasus Comics – Bishop Arts District

Game Master

Madness Games and Comics

The Multiverse

Half Price Books – Lake Highlands

Lega Brand Retail

Keith’s Comics – Lower Greenville

Zeus Comics and Collectibles