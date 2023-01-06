DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and with time, comes more things in life to enjoy sometimes it can seem there aren’t enough things to do with kids anymore but don’t fret there are so many great things that a kid-friendly and Dallas is no stranger to them.

As 2023 begins, people are always looking for fun things to do with their kids and we checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the top things to do in Dallas with kids.

“Dallas, Texas is the state’s third largest city located in north Texas. This bustling metropolis offers a variety of family-friendly attractions, from museums to outdoor parks. Whether traveling with a toddler or a teen, there is something to do in Dallas that will entertain and amaze the kid in your life,” the report said.

So, without further ado here are the top things to do in Dallas with your kids:

Dig for Dinosaurs at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science Get Lost in a Maze at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Explore the Underwater World at the Dallas World Aquarium Enjoy the Outdoors at Klyde Warren Park Make a Splash at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Ride a Rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Texas View Dallas from Above at Reunion Tower Picnic at White Rock Lake Attend a Class at the Dallas Museum of Art Discover Your Favorite Animal at the Dallas Zoo Watch a Jousting Tournament at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament