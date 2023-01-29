DALLAS (KDAF) — Say cheese and smile for the camera!

Have you ever wondered what state has the best smile in America? A report from national dental provider Express Dentist ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on their dental health.

Here’s a look at the top & bottom five states in the US when it comes to dental health:

Top

Connecticut District of Columbia Massachusetts Hawaii New Jersey

Bottom

51. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

49. Louisiana

48. Mississippi

47. Texas

The report said, “Arkansas has the worst dental health, followed by West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. These states have higher numbers of residents taking days off work for dental pain, which suggests that poor dental health can have a direct impact on economic productivity.”

For a look at the full report, click here!