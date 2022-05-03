DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Inside DFW to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines including a new phobia related to smartphones.

Nomophobia – the fear of being ‘phoneless’

Has being away from your phone or not having service made you feel anxiety? Well, you may have nomophobia: the fear of not having your phone or not being able to use your phone.

Named after a shortened version of the phrase “no mobile phone phobia”, researchers say this fear affects daily life and is more widespread than you think.

Airline workers spill the tea on the industry

In other news discussions, Alicia and Jenny discussed spill secrets shared by airline professionals. An old Reddit chain has just resurfaced giving all the tea on what the industry doesn’t want you to know.

Have you ever had your plane delayed because of the weather? Been there, done that. But did you know that the reason behind the delay may not be true? According to Redditors, airlines sometimes lie about the reason a flight may get denied.

Did you also know that sometimes, there may be broken equipment on your flight? Now, we want to reiterate that these are only rumors that aren’t verified, so take all of these secrets with a grain of salt!