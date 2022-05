DALLAS (KDAF) — TMZ acquired dash-cam video of Jerry Jones getting into a car accident last Wednesday, May 4.

Video shows a silver Hyundai making an improper left turn from the middle lane at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street. Upon the turn, the video shows Jerry Jones’ car t-bone the other.

Reports say Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital after the crash but has since been discharged.

Click here to watch the video.