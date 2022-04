DALLAS (KDAF) — April 25 is World Penguin Day and Dallas Zoo is chiming in on the international holiday with pictures and an announcement of a major milestone.

Zoo officials tweeted, “Happy #WorldPenguinDay! At the Zoo, our penguins are currently off-habitat because of avian flu in Texas. To help protect endangered African penguins in the wild, we’ve partnered with Dyer Island Conservation Trust to install nearly 1,500 artificial nests across South Africa.”







Photos courtesy Dallas Zoo via Twitter