DALLAS (KDAF) — Need an excuse to get out this summer? Why not take a trip to the Dallas Zoo?

This summer the zoo is bringing back its Safari Night series. Enjoy good food, entertainment, drinks and more at the zoo. And did we mention this is free with the purchase of zoo admission?

These events are scheduled for the following days with the following bands:

May 28 – Beatles Tribute Band

June 4 – Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

June 11 – Party music from the 60s all the way to today

June 18 – Elton John Tribute Band

June 25 – Rock & Soul Review

July 2 – Journey Tribute

You are allowed to bring your own items to better enjoy the events such as: blankets, lawn chairs, coolers with drinks and snacks. Officials say you are not allowed to bring: alcohol, glass bottles or disposable straws.

If you don’t have any chairs to bring, no worries chair rentals are available for $5 and, if you’re feeling extra fancy, you can rent your own private cabana for $200.

For more information, visit dallaszoo.com/safarinights/.