DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing more than a robocall. They’re annoying and it feels so invasive to get a spam phone call.

Unfortunately, Dallasites were spared no shortage of robocalls this past November. New information from YouMail Robocall Index says that Dallas was one of the Top 3 Cities that experienced the most robocalls in the last month.

The index says there were more than 172 million robocalls made in Dallas just in November alone. Other top cities include Atlanta, GA which experienced more than 195 million robocalls and Chicago which experienced more than 155 million.

Texas was also named the state with the most robocalls in the nation with more than 563 million robocalls made in the state in November. California followed behind with more than 416 million.

