DALLAS (KDAF) — Aspiring Dallas filmmakers, it is time to start submitting those screenplays.

Officials with the Dallas International Film Festival have officially began accepting submissions for the third annual screenwriting competition, set for 2023. They will be accepting submissions from now until June 18, 2023. The short script category of the competition will be accepting submissions through April 7, 2023.

“I had a wonderful experience with the contest,” said Hairy Hunsicker, a finalists judge and the 2022 short script winner. “Working with Event Horizon Films and Torfoot Studios was amazing, a dream come true.”

The screenplay competition allows writers to submit scripts for feature films, tv pilots and short films. Screenplays are analyzed and judged by readers at top talent agencies and management companies in the industry.

Those who place in the competition are exposed to industry experts and win a variety of prizes, including celebrity shoutouts and networking opportunities.

Filmmaker Jonathan Brownlee will produce and direct the winning short script in Dallas and will screen it across the film festival circuit. He is known for:

Three Days in August

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Decoding Annie Parker

Johnathan Brownlee’s AtHome

Short script submissions must be 10 pages or under and set in a single, indoor location.

Click here to learn more about the competition and to submit your script.

The 2023 Dallas International Film Festival runs from April 28, 2023 to May 4, 2023. Short script winners will be revealed at the festival. Additional competition winners will be announced in the summer.