DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based brewery Four Corners Brewing Co. is debuting its newest drink the Ocho Punto Cinco Mal’ Liqr.

The drink has an 8.5% ABV and will be served in 19.2oz cans all year-round starting March 26.

Officials say the drink will be launched at a Selena-themed party on March 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Taproom. People who show up to the party will be treated to food from local vendors, karaoke, a lowrider show and much more, free of charge.

The brewery is also launching another drink Mango Fresca, with a 5% ABV. This drink will be launched at Viernesito on April 1!