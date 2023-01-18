DALLAS (KDAF) — A new immersive art exhibit at the AT&T Discovery District is using new technology to explore America’s buried past.

The Mount Experience exhibition uses photography, augmented reality, audio recordings and visual installations to uncover Rodney Hawkins’s heritage.

Hawkins is a DFW native and third-generation Texan. His deep heritage is rooted in East Texas across nearly 100 acres of family-owned land.

“This project started as a way to not only explore this nation’s painful past but also reclaim my family’s legacy. I can trace my familial roots in Texas all the way back to the 1800s, but that’s a privilege that most Black Americans don’t have due to the destructive effects caused by slavery,” explained Hawkins.

The exhibit is now open and will run throughout Black History Month.