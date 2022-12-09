DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services is looking to the community for help.

Shelter officials say they need the community’s help in getting 150 dogs out of its shelter in just three days. Officials say this is because they are experiencing an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections, including the canine influenza virus.

To prevent the spread of illness the shelter needs to completely empty two rooms, which amounts to 150 dogs, by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Officials will be hosting adoption events from Friday, Dec. 9 starting at 11 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 11.

Dallas Animal Services will provide the following:

Spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, and microchip

Explanation of the dog’s medical history

Current medications

A voucher for a free exam at VCA Animal Hospitals, including $250 in medical care and 30 days of pet health insurance