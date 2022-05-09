FORT WORTH (KDAF) — City of Fort Worth’s Movies That Matter film series is in full swing, and the city has announced the next film they will be screening.

Woman on Fire will be screening at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on June 2 at 7 p.m. Admission is free but you can make a reservation by visiting fortworthtexas.gov.

Woman on Fire follows Brooke Guinan, the first transgender firefighter in New York City. Brooke has always had a passion and a fire in her for firefighting; however, being a transgender woman has led her with obstacles making her dream harder to achieve.

Movies that Matter is a film series created 12 years ago to create awareness about human rights issues in Fort Worth and the nation.