DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the new year which means new fun opportunities.

Addison is known for its fun, family-friendly events and it doesn’t look like it will be slowing down in the new year.

Officials have released an official list of special events planned throughout the year. Look below for a full list of events.

Taste Addison: June 2-3

Sample all that Addison has to offer at Taste Addison, the iconic festival that dates back to 1993. The experience includes national music artists, top-notch Addison eateries, wine and spirits tastings, special performances, activities for the whole family, and a chance to discover what makes Addison the live-work-play capital of North Texas.

Addison Kaboom Town!: July 3-5

Addison Kaboom Town! arrives on July 3. The dazzling, nationally renowned fireworks show takes to the skies in celebration of Independence Day. The Town watch party in Addison Circle Park will feature food and drink vendors, musical entertainment and family-friendly activities. As a townwide celebration, the festivities extend beyond the park with watch parties hosted by many of the Town’s 200 restaurants.

Addison Oktoberfest: Sept. 14-17

At Addison Oktoberfest, enjoy a taste of the original Bavarian celebration with a purely Texan twist. For more than 35 years, people have donned dirndls and lederhosen (or have just come as they are) for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Experience the sound of polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages in Addison Circle Park, and participate in special games for bier lovers, kids of all ages, dachshunds and more. Raise your favorite German stein and say, “Prost!”

Addison After Dark: April 15, Aug. 19, Oct. 21

Nights under the stars in Addison have never been better! Addison’s specialty entertainment series Addison After Dark brings a fresh perspective on outdoor fun in Addison Circle Park three times in 2023. These free events each focus on a different theme, offering a variety of activities, live music, food trucks, and unique experiences. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme, bring a blanket or lawn chair, and get ready for an unforgettable night out in Addison. This year’s dates for Addison After Dark are April 15 (Fiesta Noche), Aug. 19 (Pints & Pups) and Oct. 21 (Harvest Hayday).