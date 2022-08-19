DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather.

We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.

Friday, if you’re into sick music and want an all-night affair, go check out The Lumineers at American Airlines Center or even good ole Jason Aldean at Dos Equis Pavillion! Maybe something more lowkey filled with incredible food head over to Plano and give Chris Stapleton Tribute a listen at Legacy Hall.

Saturday, maybe some more music? Texas Summer Jam is going down at Toyota Music Factory along with other happenings there. What about the Truck Yard and having some fun at the Backyard Jamboree? No? Well, you can head over to The Star in Frisco to hang out with some football fanatics at the Fantasy Football Fest!

Lastly, it’s Sunday and if you’re not into resting or just defaulting for a reset from the night before with some brunch, maybe head on back to the Backyard Jamboree at the Truck Yard. You could always just take the family or yourself to your favorite Tex Mex spot.